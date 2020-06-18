The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were confirmed in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

A break down of the cases recorded in each state showed that 155 more cases were detected in Lagos, 75 in Edo, 67 in FCT, 65 in Rivers and 56 in Oyo state.

In Delta, 50 more cases were detected, 25, in Bayelsa, 18 each in Plateau and Kaduna state, 17 in Enugu and 12 cases each in Borno and Ogun state.

Other states with new cases include; Ondo (7), Kwara (4), Kano (2 ), Gombe (2), Sokoto and Kebbi (1) case each.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease, as the new cases announced for state brought the total cases of the disease to 7,616 followed by the FCT and Kano with 1,791 and 1,160 respectively.

The NCDC’s update on Thursday also showed that 5,967 patients have recovered from the virus in Nigeria while 469 deaths have also been recorded.