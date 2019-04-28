Gani stated this on Sunday at an Interdenominational Church Service held at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Chaplaincy, NAF Base Clinton Drive Abuja, to mark the 55th anniversary of the NAF.

The Interdenominational Church Service was part of activities lined up for the 2019 Nigerian Air Force Day Celebration which commenced on April 27 in Abuja.

Gani in his sermon titled: ” Thanks giving for God’s Victory” said the Air Force had every reason to give thanks to God.

He said that Thanksgiving was very important because “it is an indication that we appreciate that whatever we have is from God”.

He said the Nigerian Air Force had every reason to thank God for his mercy and protection among other reasons.

”Do we have reasons to thank God, we are here to say God you are good, it is you and you alone.We give thanks even in future things to take the Nigerian Air Force to an enviable height,” the director said.

He said the importance of praise and Thanksgiving could not be overemphasised, adding, ” we give thanks even for the future.

“We must praise and give thanks to God notwithstanding whatever we faced in life.Jesus acknowledged the importance of giving thanks, ” he said.

” We give thanks to God as military personnel, we give thanks to God for promotions, employment,Marriages and for our children,” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, also said that the NAF had reasons to thank God.

”We have reasons to celebrate and thank God, we have had very smooth operations, so we have every reason to thank God.

”Also smooth transformations in the NAF in infrastructure development in our Bases, in personnel, acquisition of new aircraft and platforms; this is why we are celebrating today,” Abubakar said.

The chief of the air staff was represented by AVM Emmanuel Anebi, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Headquaters NAF.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congregation prayed for peace and unity in Nigeria and for its leaders.

The church also prayed for the Nigerian Air Force for God’s protection and for success in all its air operations.