The total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 36,663 following the announcement of 566 more cases on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were confirmed in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bulk of the new cases were confirmed in Edo state with 104 cases, while 97 cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria.

In Abuja, 70 more cases were detected, 66 in Benue, 61 in Oyo, 38 in Kaduna, 28 in Plateau, 19 in Osun, 14 in Akwa-Ibom, and 13 cases each in Rivers, Katsina and Ondo state.

Other states with new cases are Ogun (6), Kano (5), Nasarawa (4), Gombe (2) Ekiti (2) and Borno (1).

However, the NCDC‘s report on Sunday showed that 167 patients recovered from coronavirus as recovery cases increased from 14,938 to 15,105.

Also, 11 coronavirus-death was recorded in the country as the total number of fatalities rose to 789 from 778.