The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

512 Nigerian nurses to face probe in UK over 'fraudulent' test results

Nurudeen Shotayo

The UK Nursing Council said there are suspicions that the registration of the affected nurses could be fraudulent and incorrect.

512 Nigerian nurses to face probe in UK over 'fraudulent' test results/Illustration.
512 Nigerian nurses to face probe in UK over 'fraudulent' test results/Illustration.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the NMC in a statement posted on its website on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The NMC said it was writing to the affected nurses and midwives to explain what happened and to also inform them that it was opening cases to determine whether or not they gained entry on the council's register through fraudulent or other unlawful means.

Pulse reports that the NMC usually deploys the test of competence, which comes in two main parts, as a way to assess the skills and knowledge of applicants who signify interest to join its register from overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The test has a multiple-choice computer-based component which applicants write from their home country and a practical component known as the OSCE, which people take in the UK.

A company, Pearson VUE, has been conducting the CBT component on behalf of the NMC since the test was introduced in 2014 and it's further split into two parts: Part A covers numeracy, and Part B covers clinical questions for nursing or midwifery.

But, Pearson VUE called the attention of the regulator to “anomalous data” at one of its third-party CBT centres in Ibadan, Nigeria.

This is according to NMC Chief Executive and Registrar, Andrea Sutcliffe, who said “Data from one test site in Nigeria is unusual and concerning. We have regulatory processes which we will now follow, and if necessary, we can refuse registration or remove people from our register, to protect the public and people who use health and care services.

“We know the public and people who use services may find this worrying. This affects just over 500 out of the 771,445 professionals on our register. They will all have passed the practical test in this country before they were accepted onto the register and to date no concerns have been referred to us about their fitness to practise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should remember that thousands of nurses and midwives who were educated overseas have safely joined our register recently and continue to provide safe, effective and kind care across the UK.”

The NMC said a total of 1,970 candidates took their CBT at the flagged centre, of whom 512 made it to the council's register.

The 512 figure represents about 5% of the total number of nurses and midwives on the roaster and the NMC has said no fitness to practise concern had been raised about anyone in this cluster.

It said, “But clearly, if someone has gained entry to the register incorrectly or fraudulently, then the NMC will need to take action.

“The NMC is approaching investigations about individuals objectively and transparently, avoiding any unfair discrimination. It has not yet made any determinations about individuals. Unless the NMC decides there is sufficient evidence to seek an interim suspension order, individuals will be able to continue to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar development, Pulse reported that no fewer than 18 nurses of Nigerian descent were charged for certificates forgery by the Texas Board of Nursing in the United States.

According to the Texas Board of Nursing, all the suspects were caught in a grand fraudulent diploma/transcript scheme as revealed by ongoing investigations.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

512 Nigerian nurses to face probe in UK over 'fraudulent' test results

512 Nigerian nurses to face probe in UK over 'fraudulent' test results

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Kumuyi urges Nigerian youth to stand out among nations

Kumuyi urges Nigerian youth to stand out among nations

Lawal, Amusan, other Nigerians among 100 most influential people of Africa descent

Lawal, Amusan, other Nigerians among 100 most influential people of Africa descent

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Tinubu counters Magnus Abe's stoning incident claim in Rivers

Tinubu counters Magnus Abe's stoning incident claim in Rivers

Appeal Court upholds Maina’s 8-year sentence over ₦2.1bn fraud

Appeal Court upholds Maina’s 8-year sentence over ₦2.1bn fraud

LASTMA deploys additional 500 body cameras to enhance traffic management

LASTMA deploys additional 500 body cameras to enhance traffic management

We have successfully evacuated all Nigerians stranded in Khartoum - FG

We have successfully evacuated all Nigerians stranded in Khartoum - FG

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president