The operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Limited, says about 50 million commuters used the BRT in the last 10 months.

The Managing Director of the firm, Mr Fola Tinubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that the firm moved an average of 160, 000 passengers in Lagos daily.

Tinubu, who reiterated the commitment of the firm to serve residents of the state to reach their destinations on time, said that efforts were being made to improve the services.

“We move about 160,000 on daily basis in Lagos on our designated routes. Although, on weekends, it drops a bit because we don’t have many people going out.

“We are constantly working to improve on our services and on our successes,” the managing director said.

According to him, the firm does regular checks on its buses, fixing buses that are faulty to serve Lagos residents and meet their demand.

“The demand of Lagos is very high, the number of people that want to use the BRT is very high. Every day, we make sure we roll out enough buses to meet the increasing demand.

“We plan to put more buses out on the road, reduce the waiting time and get them to their destinations in a safe and comfortable environment,” he added.

NAN reports that with an average of 160,000 commuters daily, the firm moved 4, 960,000 passengers in January, 4, 480,000 in February, 4, 960,000 in March, 4, 800,000 in April and 4, 960,000 in May.

Also, the company moved 4,800,000 passengers in June, 4, 960,000 in July and 4, 960,000 in August, 4,800,000 in September and 4, 960,000 in October to make the total 48, 640,000 commuters.