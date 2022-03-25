50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

Musa said the surrendered terrorists comprised 11,349 fighters, 15,289 women and 24,163 children.

He attributed the successes to the military’s intensified offensive and onslaught against the insurgents in the region.

He listed other factors to include the infighting between the two factions of the insurgents which resulted in high casualties on both sides.

The Commander said the terrorists surrendered to troops in the axis of Bama, Gwoza, Banki and other parts of the Lake Chad.

Musa said the surrendered terrorists and their families would be carefully profiled by the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders before undergoing rehabilitation processes.