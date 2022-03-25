RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 50,801 Boko Haram or ISWAP terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to the troops of the Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East between September 2021 to date.

Maj.- Gen. Christopher Musa, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), said this at a news conference, on Friday in Maiduguri.

Musa said the surrendered terrorists comprised 11,349 fighters, 15,289 women and 24,163 children.

He attributed the successes to the military’s intensified offensive and onslaught against the insurgents in the region.

He listed other factors to include the infighting between the two factions of the insurgents which resulted in high casualties on both sides.

The Commander said the terrorists surrendered to troops in the axis of Bama, Gwoza, Banki and other parts of the Lake Chad.

Musa said the surrendered terrorists and their families would be carefully profiled by the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders before undergoing rehabilitation processes.

He reiterated the commitment of the military and other security agencies to continue to be decisive and implement effective strategies to bring the Boko Haram terrorism to a speedy end.

