5,000 out of 100,000 repentant Boko Haram are insurgents - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner solicited for support of the international community for the government to succeed in bringing lasting peace to the state.

Repentant Boko Haram terrorists (Credit: Businessday)
Gambo made this known in Maiduguri while presenting a paper titled “Borno Model” at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace, organised by an NGO, Peace Ambassador for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHE).

”Contrary to fears by the public that 100,000 were insurgents, only about 5,000 are actual fighters. Most of the others are farmers, women and children held hostage by the insurgents.

“Many of them are victims being held by the insurgents,” she said.

She noted that those being deradicalised and reintegrated back to their communities did not include the insurgents.

“We do not release the insurgents. We have records of the whereabouts of any person released,” Gambo said.

She said that before the release of anyone and reintegration back to his community, such persons must undergo three weeks intensive training on human rights from security and religious leaders, and his community adequately contacted to endorse their return.

The commissioner solicited for support of the international community for the government to succeed in bringing lasting peace to the state. NAN reports that the ”Borno Model”, is a non-kinetic approach aimed at handling counter-insurgency efforts and addressing humanitarian crises for over one decade

