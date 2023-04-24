50-Year-Old farmer brutally killed by unknown men in Ondo state

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement released by its spokesperson, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Monday, April 24, 2023.

According to the statement, the assailants attacked and killed Olorunfemi with machetes before robbing other farmers in the camp of their phones.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 1720hrs on April 22. The police, in collaboration with the deceased's family, visited the scene of the crime to evacuate Olorunfemi's corpse and deposit it at the morgue.

