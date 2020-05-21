The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

It said that the ships contained vehicles, containers, bulk wheat, inballast, general cargo, sulphur in jumbo bag, base oil, frozen fish, bulk fertiliser, butane gas, petrol and automobile gasoline.

The NPA said that another 50 ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, used vehicles, bulk wheat, bulk malt, frozen fish, Jet A1, petrol and automobile gasoline.

It said that 26 ships were discharging container, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, butane gas, general cargo, frozen fish, petrol and vehicles.

The document indicated that 20 ships carrying petrol, automobile gasoline, container and used vehicles cancelled their voyage.