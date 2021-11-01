RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

Authors:

Jude Egbas

First responders and heavy equipment have been dispatched to the site of the latest Lagos building collapse.

Building collapse site on Gerard Road, Ikoyi
Building collapse site on Gerard Road, Ikoyi

At least 50 persons are still trapped beneath the rubble after a 21-storey building collapsed in the Gerard Road area of Ikoyi, Lagos at around 3pm on Monday, November 1, 2021, Arise TV is reporting, quoting witnesses.

Recommended articles

The television station says the owner of the building and some construction workers were among those inside the building when it caved in.

The developer of the luxury apartment held meetings with prospective tenants inside the property, a day before the collapse.

A couple of persons, believed to be construction workers, have been rescued, at the time of publishing this story.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders, have commenced a search and rescue operation at the site of the latest building collapse in Lagos.

"All first responders are at the scene while the heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," LASEMA announced in a brief statement.

Densely populated and chaotic Lagos is prone to building collapses.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

Anambra 2021: Gov Obiano's Deputy canvasses votes for APC candidate

Anambra 2021: Gov Obiano's Deputy canvasses votes for APC candidate

Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud

Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]