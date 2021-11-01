50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

The television station says the owner of the building and some construction workers were among those inside the building when it caved in.

The developer of the luxury apartment held meetings with prospective tenants inside the property, a day before the collapse.

A couple of persons, believed to be construction workers, have been rescued, at the time of publishing this story.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders, have commenced a search and rescue operation at the site of the latest building collapse in Lagos.

"All first responders are at the scene while the heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," LASEMA announced in a brief statement.