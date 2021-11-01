At least 50 persons are still trapped beneath the rubble after a 21-storey building collapsed in the Gerard Road area of Ikoyi, Lagos at around 3pm on Monday, November 1, 2021, Arise TV is reporting, quoting witnesses.
50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse
First responders and heavy equipment have been dispatched to the site of the latest Lagos building collapse.
The television station says the owner of the building and some construction workers were among those inside the building when it caved in.
The developer of the luxury apartment held meetings with prospective tenants inside the property, a day before the collapse.
A couple of persons, believed to be construction workers, have been rescued, at the time of publishing this story.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders, have commenced a search and rescue operation at the site of the latest building collapse in Lagos.
"All first responders are at the scene while the heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," LASEMA announced in a brief statement.
Densely populated and chaotic Lagos is prone to building collapses.
