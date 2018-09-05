Pulse.ng logo
50,000 customers provided with meters in 8 months – EEDC official

  • Published:
play

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it has so far provided 50,000 customers in the South East Zone with pre-paid meters between January and August, 2018.

The company’s Head of Communication, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday that the meters were installed within EEDC customers’ franchise area.

He said that the franchise areas covered the five South-East States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

With this latest development in smart pre-paid meters installation, it brings the total number of pre-paid customers to about 190,000 in the area.

“Our metering department is working assiduously to meter as many customers as possible. We have committed both human and financial resources to ensure the success of this project.

“It is an aspect of our operation which we believe so much in and these meters as well as its installation are delivered to our customers at no cost,’’ he said.

Ezeh, however, appealed to customers to be patient and also appreciate the efforts made in the provision of the meters.

Metering is a process and there is no way all customers can be metered at the same time.

“With the wide metering gap which we inherited, all we ask for is patience and understanding from our customers.

“Provision of metres to our customers is our commitment and we are on course,’’ he said.

The communication head however, attributed meter bypass as one of its major challenges

“We appeal to those customers bypassing their meters to desist from such as it impacts negatively in our operation.

“There is a high prevalence of meter bypass within our network and that is a source of concern for us,’’ he said.

Ezeh called on members of the public to report to the company or law enforcement agencies those that engaged in the unlawful practice.

We call on the members of the public to provide us with information on anyone engaging in meter bypass or energy theft.

“They can use the Whistle Blowing Line, which is: 084 700 110,’’ he said. 

