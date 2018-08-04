Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5-year-old girl, 2 others shot dead as Fulani herdsmen attack Bassa LG

In Plateau 5-year-old girl, 2 others shot dead as Fulani herdsmen attack Bassa LG

The spokesman of the Plateau state police command, Matthias Tyopev also confirmed the incident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A five year-old girl and two other adults have been shot dead following an attack allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. play

5-year-old girl, 2 others shot dead as Fulani herdsmen attack Bassa LG

(Punch)

A five year-old girl and two other adults have been shot dead following an attack allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Punch, the herdsmen attacked Zanwra area in Jebbu Miango community on Friday, August 3, 2018.

Police confirm deaths

The spokesman of the Plateau state police command, Matthias Tyopev also confirmed the incident.

According to Tyopev his men have commenced investigation into the recent attacks.

He said “Today, being Saturday, August 4 at 0745hrs, the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command, Jos received an information that on August 3 at about 1830hrs, unknown armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA. As a result of the attack three persons were shot dead.

“They are; Emmanuel Gado ‘M’ aged 22, Ladi Monday ‘F’ age 30 and Mary Monday ‘F’ aged 5 years. Police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer of Bassa Police Division mobilised to the scene of crime. One expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition was recovered, Photographs of the corpses were also taken.

“Meanwhile, the corpses were buried by relations according to Irigwe rites. An investigation is in progress to track and arrest the perpetrators to face justice. We also appeal to members of the public to help with the needed information to unravel the mystery behind the attack.”

ALSO READ: There will be no peace until you give us land - Fulani herdsmen

Punch also reports that the herdsmen invaded the community after the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu visited the area.

Between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, 2018, over 100 lives were lost following attacks on several communities in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state by Fulani herdsmen.

Heroic Imam gets national honour

Meanwhile, the Imam who saved 300 people, mainly Christians, during an attack in Plateau State, Abdullahi Abubakar was recently invited to Abuja by President Buhari for a handshake and a national award.

Abubakar’s heroic feat was also praised the Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge de Affaires, US Embassy in Nigeria, David Young.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day vacationbullet
2 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
3 In Sokoto Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from state capitalbullet

Related Articles

Surprised? Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble
National Examination Council Students in IDP camp want NECO to re-conduct exam for them
In Plateau Wives of herdsmen are harvesting our crops - Barkin Ladi residents cry out
Plateau Killings Buhari invites Imam who saved 300 people for handshake, national honour
It's SARS Again Policemen beat up man over roasted yam
In Benue 13 LG chairmen dump APC for PDP
Fayose Guru Maharaji criticises Gov, says Buhari will win in 2019
Ortom's Impeachment Benue youths warn ex-Gov Akume, others

Local

Banana Island high ballers overpower army chief Burutai
Tukur Buratai COAS reiterates army’s commitment to Nigeria’s unity
The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay has alleged that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is behind the defections that has rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Obasanjo Itse Sagay says ex-President is behind APC defections
In Lagos Air Force drill personnel, hold 10-km walk
Obasanjo says Atiku can never enjoy his support politically
Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politically