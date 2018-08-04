news

A five year-old girl and two other adults have been shot dead following an attack allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Punch, the herdsmen attacked Zanwra area in Jebbu Miango community on Friday, August 3, 2018.

Police confirm deaths

The spokesman of the Plateau state police command, Matthias Tyopev also confirmed the incident.

According to Tyopev his men have commenced investigation into the recent attacks.

He said “Today, being Saturday, August 4 at 0745hrs, the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command, Jos received an information that on August 3 at about 1830hrs, unknown armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA. As a result of the attack three persons were shot dead.

“They are; Emmanuel Gado ‘M’ aged 22, Ladi Monday ‘F’ age 30 and Mary Monday ‘F’ aged 5 years. Police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer of Bassa Police Division mobilised to the scene of crime. One expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition was recovered, Photographs of the corpses were also taken.

“Meanwhile, the corpses were buried by relations according to Irigwe rites. An investigation is in progress to track and arrest the perpetrators to face justice. We also appeal to members of the public to help with the needed information to unravel the mystery behind the attack.”

ALSO READ: There will be no peace until you give us land - Fulani herdsmen

Punch also reports that the herdsmen invaded the community after the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu visited the area.

Between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, 2018, over 100 lives were lost following attacks on several communities in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state by Fulani herdsmen.

Heroic Imam gets national honour

Meanwhile, the Imam who saved 300 people, mainly Christians, during an attack in Plateau State, Abdullahi Abubakar was recently invited to Abuja by President Buhari for a handshake and a national award.

Abubakar’s heroic feat was also praised the Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge de Affaires, US Embassy in Nigeria, David Young.