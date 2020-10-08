Police brutality continues to trend and occupy headlines in Nigeria.

A lot has been said here and here about the Nigerian Police Force in general, its notorious SARS faction and the inhumane, unconstitutional and absolutely horrendous disregard for human life and properties they have become synonymous with.

Young Nigerians are taking a stand this time and as this is something that concerns all and sundry, you should really care and be a part of the movement as well.

Here are 5 ways you can do that:

1. Join protests

If you can, join state protests being organised to make our grievances known. Falz and RunTown led one on October 8th 2020, Naira Marley was to hold one that got suspended. Point is; when there is a call for protests against police brutality and you can make it, don’t hesitate to join in.

2. Educate people

You will be surprised at the ignorance and misinformation in the hearts of many Nigerians concerning an issue as important and potentially-fatal as this. Where you hear people spouting untruths and ignorant statements, educate them. It’s important.

3. Let your parents/old folks know about it

There isn’t enough being said by parents and old Nigerian folks on this issue of police brutality. It is almost as if only the young Nigerians feel aggrieved by the unending savagery of Nigerian policemen. While that is understandable as we are the direct targets, it is also important to let the older people get the message, too. That it does not happen to them directly does not mean it won’t affect them. Get them involved. Let them understand the danger of their silence.

4. Share helpful content

Web content like this one, social media content, information from APPROVED and GENUINE sources should be shared far and wide. The more people are well informed and aware of the situation, the better.

5. Be your neighbour’s keeper

Understandably, past unethical practices of the Nigerian Police Force has ensured that there is a culture of fear among citizens where it comes to addressing unlawful arrests and unjustifiable human battery. Still, where you can, ask questions, note officers' name tags and other useful information whenever you witness police brutality.