5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

Temi Iwalaiye

How did the residents of Abuja react to the terror alert? Here are some ways we imagine they did.

Last week, the US and UK governments said that there are terror attacks aimed at the Federal capital territory, Abuja. These governments urged their citizens to evacuate the Abuja as soon as possible.

The Presidency has told the citizens not to panic because terror alerts are normal and that the security operatives will remain vigilant, but what were some initial reactions?

Some people have been saying Abuja is unsafe since the year began. With multiple kidnappings, killings and abductions, they are already living in fear, and the terror alert just intensified their concerns.

These sects of people are grand conspiracy theorists. They believe it’s all lies and that the US and UK governments are planning something sinister. They say things like, “All the terror that has been happening before, why didn’t they alert us?”

Terror alert or no terror alert, some people are still hopping from one nightclub to another, living their lives to the fullest. Their relatives in other states are worried about them while, they are turning up and partying.

If it’s not an absolute emergency like food and work, some people will not be found in a public space. They are so scared of being caught at the wrong place and at the wrong time. Smart move.

Some other people are keeping calm by intensifying their effort to leave the country, with their Japa day as close as possible, they hope to escape before the terror happens.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

