5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

The Presidency has told the citizens not to panic because terror alerts are normal and that the security operatives will remain vigilant, but what were some initial reactions?

1. Those who are already afraid

Some people have been saying Abuja is unsafe since the year began. With multiple kidnappings, killings and abductions, they are already living in fear, and the terror alert just intensified their concerns.

2. Those who don’t believe the terror alert

These sects of people are grand conspiracy theorists. They believe it’s all lies and that the US and UK governments are planning something sinister. They say things like, “All the terror that has been happening before, why didn’t they alert us?”

3. Those who are still partying and enjoying their life

Terror alert or no terror alert, some people are still hopping from one nightclub to another, living their lives to the fullest. Their relatives in other states are worried about them while, they are turning up and partying.

4. Those who locked themselves in their homes and won’t be caught in public after 5 pm

If it’s not an absolute emergency like food and work, some people will not be found in a public space. They are so scared of being caught at the wrong place and at the wrong time. Smart move.

5. Those who don’t care because their Japa day is near