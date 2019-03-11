The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised the 2019 Batch A prospective corps members to take note of some things during the online registration.

NYSC recently announced the commencement of online registration for 2019 Batch A prospective corps members.The agency said the registration starts from Monday, March 4 and ends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

The prospective corps members have therefore, urged to take note of the followings.

Do not thumb print by proxy. Apply for Name Correction on your dashboard. Make sure the passport photograph uploaded is very clear. Do not forget the Username and Password used during your Online Registration. Cross check your record before submission to avoid wrong details.

How to go about 2019 Batch A registration

The NYSC in its Instagram post shares some tips for prospective corps members to guide the during the registration and here’s how to go about it.

1. NYSC Online Registration Portal address portal.nysc.org.ng

2. If you are registering for the first time, click on “Mobilization Batch A, 2019”

3. If you have registered previously and did not complete your Registration or Submit, do not create a new account instead click on “Login Here” to continue your registration with your previous Username and Password.

4.The revalidation link is only for those mobilized in 2018 Batch “C” and previous Batches, but did not go to the Orientation Camp.

5. Do not thumb print by proxy.