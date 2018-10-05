Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5 things every interviewer expects you to know

Career Tips 5 things every interviewer expects you to know when coming for a job interview

By knowing what an interviewer expects from you, would help you prepare better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking no matter how well prepared you are. 

However, by knowing what an interviewer expects from you, would help you prepare better. Here are 5 things every interviewer expects you to know.

1. Job description

Before you are invited for an interview, you must have applied for the job and is expected to know the job description for the role you are applying for.

5 things every interviewer expects you to know when coming for a job interview play

5 things every interviewer expects you to know when coming for a job interview

(Jobber Man)

2. Salary expectation

Before the interviewers call you for the interview, they probably have concluded on your salary, still, they will ask you how much you expect them to pay you.

What does this tell you? You are expected to tell them how much you'll like to be paid without being dramatic about it.

3. About the company

Interviewers expect job applicants to have done some research about the company's history and achievement. If you do not know what the company you are applying for does, it means you failed to prepare for the interview.

5 things every interviewer expects you to know when coming for a job interview play

5 things every interviewer expects you to know when coming for a job interview

(Jobberman)

4. Why you are suited to the job

Yes, your CV is impressive, your appearance is fantastic but these aren't enough to get you a job. You still have to tell your potential employers why you are the best applicant for the job.

5. Career path

This is often asked to determine how ambitious you are; and whether or not the job and company will be a good place for you to grow in your career.

To stay up to date with the latest job interviews, visit www.jobberman.com.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President says you can now register that business for...bullet

Local

Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows
Court Martial Nigerian Army gives 2 soldiers 5-year jail term for abduction
Parents reunite with children abducted and sold for N200k
In Edo NSCDC rescues 12 victims of human trafficking
7 fuel-efficient cars to buy
Auto Tips 7 fuel-efficient cars to buy
Rain disrupts APC governorship Primaries in Nasarawa state
In Lagos APC Primary: Riot in Epe after one person killed
X
Advertisement