Job interviews can be nerve-wracking no matter how well prepared you are.

However, by knowing what an interviewer expects from you, would help you prepare better. Here are 5 things every interviewer expects you to know.

1. Job description

Before you are invited for an interview, you must have applied for the job and is expected to know the job description for the role you are applying for.

2. Salary expectation

Before the interviewers call you for the interview, they probably have concluded on your salary, still, they will ask you how much you expect them to pay you.

What does this tell you? You are expected to tell them how much you'll like to be paid without being dramatic about it.

3. About the company

Interviewers expect job applicants to have done some research about the company's history and achievement. If you do not know what the company you are applying for does, it means you failed to prepare for the interview.

4. Why you are suited to the job

Yes, your CV is impressive, your appearance is fantastic but these aren't enough to get you a job. You still have to tell your potential employers why you are the best applicant for the job.

5. Career path

This is often asked to determine how ambitious you are; and whether or not the job and company will be a good place for you to grow in your career.