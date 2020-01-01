President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 New Year message to Nigerians includes promises to improve power supply, deliver on critical infrastructure across all zones, double down on local production of food, winning the war on terror and outlining a couple of projects that will be completed or that will commence in 2020.

You can read the full address here.

However, we have extrapolated five talking points from the president’s message which you can glance through below:

1..Again, Buhari promises not to seek a 3rd term in office in 2023

It’s a subject the president and presidency have had to address on numerous occasions in recent times, but in his new year message, Buhari reiterated that he won’t be manipulating the nation’s constitution to seek a third term in office, before his constitutionally permissible second elapses in 2023.

“I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections. But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year,” the president said.

2..The president says his administration will respect the rule of law

The Buhari presidency has been lampooned for trampling on court orders and the rule of law.

In this address, the president said; “We will work tirelessly at home and with our allies in support of our policies to protect the security of life and property. Our actions at all times will be governed by the rule of law. At the same time, we shall always look to engage with all well-meaning leaders and citizens of goodwill to promote dialogue, partnership and understanding.”

3..This president is beating his chest on the amount of local rice eaten this festive season

Nigeria closed its land borders with neighbouring African countries to curb smuggling of food imports like rice; and spur local production of the staple.

The president said in his new year message that for the first time in years, festive tables weren’t all filled with imported rice.

“As we have sat down to celebrate with friends and family over this holiday season, for the first time in a generation, our food plates have not all been filled with imports of products we know can easily be produced here at home.

“The revolution in agriculture is already a reality in all corners of the country. New agreements with Morocco, Russia and others will help us access on attractive terms the inputs we need to accelerate the transformation in farming that is taking place,” Buhari said.

4..Don’t worry, Benin, Ghana, the land borders will soon be reopened

Nigeria will reopen its land borders once it’s sure that neighbouring African nations have stuck to their own side of the agreement on curbing smuggling, Buhari said.

Here is how the president put it: “The joint land border security exercise currently taking place is meant to safeguard Nigeria’s economy and security. No one can doubt that we have been good neighbours and good citizens. We have been the helpers and shock-absorbers of the sub-region but we cannot allow our well-planned economic regeneration plans to be sabotaged. As soon as we are satisfied that the safeguards are adequate, normal cross-border movements will be resumed.”

5..Yes, social media, Buhari is still worried about you

The executive and legislative arms of government have expressed fears over the use of social media in Nigeria and how it’s become an avenue for the proliferation of fake news.

The government intends to regulate the social media space in Nigeria.

In his new year address, Buhari said finding the right balance in the use of technology in Nigeria is priority for him in 2020 and beyond.

The president said: “We can expect the pace of change in technology only to accelerate in the decade ahead. Coupled with our young and vibrant population, this offers huge opportunities if we are able to harness the most productive trends and tame some of the wilder elements.

“This is a delicate balance with which many countries are struggling. We are seeking an informed and mature debate that reflects our rights and responsibilities as citizens in shaping the boundaries of how best to allow technology to benefit Nigeria.”