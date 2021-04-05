Five of the 39 students kidnapped from a college in Kaduna State last month have regained their freedom, according to the state government.

Bandits kidnapped the students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state on March 11, 2021, and have demanded a ransom payment of N500 million from the government.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced in a short statement on Monday, April 5 that five of them have been 'recovered'.

"The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up," he said.

The commissioner said more updates will be provided after further operational feedback is received.

The rescue of the students comes just hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai insisted he won't negotiate or pay ransom to the bandits, and will instead stick to military action.

"We'll not negotiate with them. We have the technology and the instrument to locate and pursue them, and by the grace of God, rescue them.

"We know a few places that we suspect they're there," he said.

He cautioned that anyone that seeks to negotiate for the students' release on behalf of the government will be prosecuted.

However, parents of the kidnapped students announced on Monday that they are willing to negotiate for the release of their children, accusing the government of neglect.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.

Official government records alone show over 200 people have been killed by bandits this year, 107 of them killed in February alone.