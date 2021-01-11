Five soldiers of the Nigerian Army and six Boko Haram terrorists were killed in a gunfight in the Alagarno area of Borno State on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The terrorists were members of main Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), according to a report by HumAngle.

The military reportedly launched an offensive against the terrorists in the Alargano forest axis of Borno, leading troops to capture one gun truck and one Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) from the insurgents.

At least 17 soldiers were also injured during the attack, according to HumAngle.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced last week that an unspecified number of terrorists were killed in their hideouts at Alagarno and Sambisa Forest area of Borno in an operation by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, vowed that terrorism will continuously be diminished to appreciable level in 2021.

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people and displaced millions in the restive northeast region since its insurgency escalated in 2009.