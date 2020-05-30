It’s been three months since the first case of Coronavirus was reported in Africa. Till date, we have seen an exponential increase in the number of cases even as the virus continues to spread and life as we know it has changed. At the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 are the brave health workers who continue to risk their lives in these trying times.

On Sunday, May 31st, MultiChoice Africa in partnership with One Africa Global Foundation will broadcast a special COVID-19 Hope For Africa concert to help raise funds for these health workers and support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

Here are five reasons you should tune in to this special broadcast:

1. It will help to raise funds to combat coronavirus: The funds raised from the concert will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of health care professionals across the continent who are on the front lines in the fight against the virus. These funds will be used as special interventions for accessible, functional medical equipment, COVID testing stations and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to minimize exposure to the virus.

2. The musical performances will lift your spirits: If you weren’t stuck in your house, social distancing and staying protected from the virus, you’ll probably be hanging out with friends. The Hope For Africa concert that airs on Sunday, May 31st from 7 pm is set at the same time you’d have probably been out with friends. Tuning in to watch the concert may help you feel closer to the life that you led pre-corona and help you feel some sense of normalcy.

3. You’ll get to watch some of your favourite artistes perform: Some of the biggest names across Africa including 2Baba (Nigeria), Adina (Ghana), Akothee (Kenya), Bombshell (Zambia), Betty G (Ethiopia), CIC (Liberia), Cobhams Asuquo (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), DJ Spinall (Nigeria), DJ Vivian (Uganda), Eddie Jay (Senegal), Efya (Ghana), Falz (Nigeria), Flavor (Nigeria), Jose Chameleone (Uganda), Keche (Ghana), Ladipoe (Nigeria), Lij Micheal (Ethiopia), Mr 2Kay (Nigeria), Nandy (Tanzania), Nsoki (Angola), Sarkodie (Ghana), Scientific (Liberia), Shadaya (Zambia), Stonebwoy (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), The Ben (Rwanda), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Waje (Nigeria) and Yasirah Bhelz (South Africa) will be performing some of their hit songs.

4. The concert is free and in the comfort of your home: Chances that things will return to the way they used to be before the pandemic is slim. There is a high chance that all the ‘Detty December’ concerts may not hold this year. But, MultiChoice and One Africa Global Foundation are giving you a chance to attend one of the biggest concerts on the continent for FREE. All you have to do is tune in to Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2) by 7pm WAT on May 31, 2020, and you would be at the venue of the coolest concert in Africa.

5. You get to be a part of a good cause: Not only will you enjoy amazing, soulful performances from some of the biggest stars on the continent, you will also get the opportunity to donate towards the purchase of other protective equipment and other medical supplies to aid health care workers.

For more information about the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert, please visit www.OAGFoundation.com and follow One Africa Global Foundation @oagfoundation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #OneAfricaGlobal #HopeForAfrica.

