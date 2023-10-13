ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons why Nigerians easily fall for fake news

Ima Elijah

Constantly finding oneself in the position of being corrected about the news details we share can make us appear less intelligent.

Photo to illustrate topic [Unsplash]
Photo to illustrate topic [Unsplash]

Constantly finding oneself in the position of being corrected about the details of the news we share can indeed make us appear less intelligent than we'd like to project.

Several common mistakes we make when digesting information can make us susceptible to fake news. In the digital age, information is more accessible than ever before. This ease of access to information has also led to a rise in, and rapid spread of misinformation and fake news.

Addressing these mistakes, it is crucial that we do not relent, as citizens, in promoting media literacy and critical thinking skills among ourselves.

One of the primary mistakes we, Nigerians, often make is not verifying the sources of the information they come across. With the proliferation of social media platforms, news stories can go viral within minutes, without any verification of their authenticity. Fake news creators exploit this tendency, leading people to believe inaccurate or misleading information. Encouraging individuals to check the credibility of the sources before accepting information as true can significantly reduce the spread of fake news.

People tend to believe information that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs and opinions. This confirmation bias often leads Nigerians to accept and share information without questioning its authenticity. Emotional responses, such as anger or fear, can cloud judgment and prevent individuals from critically evaluating the information they encounter. Encouraging a more rational and objective approach to information can help in mitigating the impact of confirmation bias.

Many Nigerians lack formal education on media literacy, critical thinking, and digital literacy skills. Without these skills, individuals are more likely to fall victim to fake news. Implementing media literacy programs in schools and communities can empower people to discern between credible and unreliable sources, identify misinformation techniques, and critically evaluate the information they encounter online.

While social media platforms provide a space for sharing information, they are also breeding grounds for fake news. Nigerians often rely heavily on social media for news and information, making them vulnerable to misinformation. Encouraging diversification of information sources, such as reputable news websites, fact-checking organisations, and official government channels, can help in reducing the spread of false information.

The rapid spread of information on social media often leads to a "share first, verify later" mentality. Nigerians frequently share news stories or information without fact-checking, contributing to the rapid dissemination of fake news. Promoting fact-checking habits and providing easy access to fact-checking resources can encourage individuals to verify information before sharing it.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

