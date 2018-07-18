Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5 Reasons why Buhari is asking National Assembly for N242B

Buhari 5 Reasons why president is asking National Assembly for N242B

President Buhari wants N242billion from the national assembly. Here's what the money is for.

  • Published:
5 Reasons why Buhari is asking National Assembly for N242B play President Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki still have business to do (Presidency)

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, Senate President Bukola Saraki, read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the floor of the senate. President Buhari’s letter essentially requested for the sum of N242billion.

What exactly will this money be used for?

Here are 5 ways the money will be spent:

1. The money will be used for the 2019 elections

Buhari’s letter contained the following words: “The aggregate cost of the 2019 elections is estimated  at N242,445,322,600”.

2. However, Buhari says N164billion would do for now

The president told lawmakers that since N242billion is a huge sum of money at a time the Nigerian nation is so broke, he can manage about half that sum.

“In the light of prevailing fiscal constraints, I am proposing that the sum of N164,104,792,065.00 be provided for through virement or supplementation of the 2018 budget”, Buhari said.

Virement basically means an administrative transfer of funds from one part of the budget to another.

3. Here’s how the N164billion will be spent

Buhari explained that if lawmakers approve the N164billion sum:

* INEC will get N143,512,529,455.

* Office of the National Security Adviser will receive N3,855,500,000.

* The DSS will get N2,903,638,000.

* N1,845,597,000 will be handed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

* The police will get N11,457,417,432.

* The Nigeria Immigration Service will receive N530.1 million.

4. Buhari says if the nation wants free and fair elections, the national assembly had better approve the money

The president’s words were: “As you are aware, the 2019 general election is scheduled to be conducted early in 2019. To ensure that adequate arrangements are made for free and fair elections, it has become necessary to appropriate funds to enable the relevant agencies to commence preparations”.

5. Buhari says he won’t be presenting a supplementary budget for the purpose of the election money

According to Buhari: “Implementing a budget of N9.12 trillion for 2018 will be extremely challenging and therefore, I do not consider it expedient to propose a further increase to the size of the 2018 Expenditure Framework to fund these very important and critical expenditure items".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissionerbullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Fayose EFCC disowns tweet suggesting possible prosecution of Ekiti...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections Buhari asks Senate to approve N242bn for INEC, DSS, others
Politics Nigeria has budgeted N242.45 billion for the 2019 elections, here's the breakdown
2016 Audit Report Presidency, National Assembly, EFCC fail to pay taxes to FIRS
Buhari President seeks NASS approval of funds for 2018 budget, 2019 elections
Buhari President declines assent to 4 bills
Sambo Dasuki Former NSA might be released soon

Local

Ex-CJN, Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead at 76
Aloysius Katsina-Alu Ex-CJN is dead at 76
52 dead in Katsina flood, 20 missing, 5000 displaced - SEMA
In Katsina 52 dead in flood, 20 missing, 5000 displaced - SEMA
Alibaba's wife launches Purple Girl Foundation to support girl-child education in Nigeria
Mary Akpobome Alibaba's wife launches Purple Girl Foundation to support girl-child education in Nigeria
Presidency, National Assembly, EFCC fail to pay taxes to FIRS
2016 Audit Report Presidency, National Assembly, EFCC fail to pay taxes to FIRS