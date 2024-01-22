5 reasons Lagos ban on Styrofoam is not a bad idea

In a bid to tackle a mounting environmental crisis, the Lagos State Government on Sunday, January 21, 2024, took a bold step to ban the use of Styrofoam better known as takeaway packs.

This decision is an essential step towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for the city.

Choking on plastic

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos generates over 13,000 tons of waste daily, and a significant portion of that is Styrofoam. This lightweight, non-biodegradable plastic clogs drains, fills landfills, and chokes our waterways. Imagine overflowing gutters cascading plastic confetti after a heavy downpour — that’s Lagos during the rainy season, thanks in part to Styrofoam’s persistent presence.

A feast for fish, a famine for ecosystems

Discarded Styrofoam breaks down into microplastics, infiltrating our rivers and the ocean. These tiny plastic bits are mistaken for food by marine life, causing internal blockages, starvation, and ultimately, death. Lagos’ vibrant marine ecosystem, its fishing communities, and its future food security are all threatened by this invisible plastic menace.

Landfills overflowing, health at risk

Styrofoam doesn’t magically disappear. It piles up in landfills, taking hundreds of years to decompose and leaching harmful chemicals into the soil and groundwater. These chemicals can pollute drinking water and pose health risks to communities living near landfills. Lagos deserves clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment for its residents, and Styrofoam represents a clear and present danger to that vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing a plastic-free future

The Styrofoam ban is not just about stopping the plastic menace; it’s about embracing a healthier future. The initiative incentivises innovation and the adoption of sustainable alternatives. Biodegradable packaging solutions, reusable containers, and responsible waste management practices are all part of the answer. This ban sends a clear message: Lagos is committed to a greener future, and everyone has a role to play.

From choking to breathing

The road to a Styrofoam-free Lagos won’t be easy. Challenges in enforcement, economic concerns for some businesses, and changing habits all need to be addressed. But the alternative — a city drowning in plastic, its waterways choked, and its health hanging by a thread — is far worse.

This ban is a necessary step, not just for today, but for generations to come. Lagos needs to breathe, and by kicking its Styrofoam habit, it can finally take a deep, clean breath of fresh air.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos Styrofoam ban is not just a policy; it’s a promise. A promise to prioritize the health of the environment, the well-being of its citizens, and the future of this vibrant city. It’s a promise to breathe easier, live cleaner, and leave a legacy of sustainability for generations to come. This is not just a ban on Styrofoam; it’s a breath of fresh air for Lagos.