5 political reasons you should #GetYourPVC

As usual, all of them would tell you what you want to hear. They’ll promise you jobs, water, and electricity. The same thing they've been promising Nigerians since 1999.

They’ll promise heaven and earth to improve the failing economy and bring an end to lingering insecurity across the country.

To promise and raise your hope to vote for their candidates is political parties' target and since all of them would mostly campaign using the same agenda, it's important for you to decide which candidate is credible enough to fulfill his campaign promises.

In the forthcoming election, the decision to elect a new set of political leaders to steer the affairs of the country for another four-year tenure is the duty of every Nigerian.

You have no excuse to sit back and claim your vote doesn’t count. This time, you have many reasons to get out on election day and exercise your civic rights as a Nigerian.

But before then, you need to #GetYourPVC. If you haven’t, here are reasons why you should make effort to get your PVC before Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closes the registration window.

It’s your civic responsibility

Civic responsibilities include actions and attitudes that are associated with social and political participation by citizens.

As a Nigerian, it’s your responsibility to participate in the 2023 general election by visiting any outlets of the Independent Electoral Commission around you to register for the Permanent Voters Card and make sure you complete the process.

If you want the negative narrative about Nigeria to change for good, you have a role to play and it’s very important for you to play your part.

It’s your power to install your preferred candidate

Going by political conversations on social media, Nigerian youths have in the past few months shown that they are now politically conscious and ready to cast their votes for candidates of their choice come February 2023.

It’s interesting that the youths are gearing up to determine the future of the country, but getting your choice candidates to power is not just about organising political conversations on social media.

There is a need to up the campaigns on PVC registration because it’s the only way to get the candidates of your choice to political seats at the state and federal levels.

You need PVC to determine your grassroots representatives

All eyes seem to be on who becomes the next president, but you should not lose sight of those who are contesting to represent you at the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assemblies.

With your PVC, you can sweep out those who have failed you and install another set of people who would listen and address the plights of the people.

PVC helps you get rid of godfather’s candidates

Many of the contestants you’ll see on the ballots are most likely candidates of some political godfathers, and as beneficiaries of these undemocratic political arrangements, these contestants, if they win, would shamelessly become their godfathers’ errand men and women.

They will forget their primary assignments as lawmakers because all that matters to them is their 'political leader' whose influence they used to get their party's tickets.

But with your PVC, you can vote for your preferred candidates to represent your constituencies at the state and federal levels and at the same time get rid of the candidates of political godfathers.

It’s an instrument of political change

Your PVC gives you the power to vote out any candidate or an administration that has failed to live up to your expectations.

If you fail to get a PVC because of the flimsy reason that your vote doesn’t count, you deny yourself the chance to exercise your right.

So, don’t deny yourself the right to choose candidates of your choice. #GetYourPVC to effect the change you desire.