Democracy day marks the restoration of political freedom to Nigeria and the right of citizens to be involved in national decision-making. So, why not make this year’s celebration meaningful by embracing patriotic acts that honour the progress that we have made as a nation.

Here are five ways to celebrate Democracy Day:

REFLECT ON THE POWER OF FREEDOM

Democracy is a celebration of political freedom. This is a great time to reflect on the power that freedom offers on both an individual and national level. Freedom is empowering, it brings a sense of responsibility but also gives you an opportunity to make a difference.

PATRONIZE A NIGERIAN BRAND

You can't celebrate Nigeria without celebrating Nigerians and the grit and tenacity that define us. Walking down your street, you probably come across at least five Nigerian owned businesses. So as part of your patriotic to-do list this Democracy holiday, choose to extend your honour for your nation to proudly Nigerian brands. It could be buying apparel from a Nigerian fashion designer, or even simply deciding to eat a local meal at your neighbourhood "mama put".

REFRESH YOUR KNOWLEDGE OF NIGERIAN HISTORY AT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM

Located at Onikan, Lagos, the national museum is one of the most significant places to visit on Democracy Day. Interacting with historically relevant items can go a long way in helping you understand the bigger picture of our national heritage. It also creates the perfect atmosphere for you to reflect on how you too can be part of making history.

WATCH A HISTORICAL NIGERIAN MOVIE WITH FRIENDS

Convert democracy day into a movie ‘day’ and gather your friends together to watch movies centred around significant events from our nation's past. Some great recommendations are ‘76, Half of a Yellow Sun, October 1, 93 days or some Tunde Kelani’s classic movies. This can spark meaningful conversation around national issues and give context to where we are coming from and where we can get to as a nation.

PLAY NIGERIAN MONOPOLY WITH FRIENDS

Have you heard of the Nigerian version of monopoly? It’s a great way to connect with your roots, reminisce on the Nigerian heritage while testing your knowledge of your country.

You can invite a couple of friends over on June 12th to play the Nigerian Monopoly with you, while munching on small chops and Chapman. When the atmosphere of friendship and patriotism mix, magic happens!

However you decide to celebrate Democracy Day, one thing is certain, the days of financial freedom are here to stay.

Visit www.kwikmoney.com, or dial *561# on your phone to enjoy the financial empowerment kwikmoney gives wherever and whenever you need it.

