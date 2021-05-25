5 officers feared dead as gunmen attack another Police Division in Enugu

Aliyu, who could not give details of the incident, said he was already on ground to ascertain the level of destruction and casualties.

“More information will be pushed out to the public as soon as we conclude our preliminary investigation,’’ he said.

However, an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN, that the hoodlums attacked the division in their large numbers in the wee hours of the day.

The eyewitness said that the attack threw the entire Iwollo community into fear and panic throughout the night.

“They succeeded in completely razing down the buildings in the divisional station.

“The hoodlums might have also killed probably five gallant police personnel that confronted them when they attacked’’.

NAN recalls that on April 21, unknown gunmen shot two police operatives dead during an attack on Adani Police Station in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.