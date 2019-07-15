Five kidnappers, who had been unleashing mayhem on communities in Adamawa, on Monday in Yola repented by surrendering their arms.

Mr Audu Madaki, the state’s Commissioner of Police, made this known while honouring leader of Adamawa Branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Alh. Jaoji Isa, for the association’s role in the kidnappers’ surrender.

Madaki said this followed a peace initiative between traditional and community leaders, members of MACBAN, as well as another association, Tabital-Pulaku Jonde Jam.

“In view of the ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative of Adamawa State Police Command, in collaboration with the state government and MACBAN, Adamawa Chapter, five Kidnappers in the state voluntarily denounced their criminal activities.

“They repented from Kidnapping and surrendered five AK 47 rifles and 334 rounds of live ammunition to the command through the state chairman of the association,’’ Madaki said.

He said the repentant kidnappers promised to assist both the police and leadership of the association to identify, trace, arrest and recover more criminals in the state.

Similarly, Madaki said that the command had recorded tremendous success when it nabbed 42 suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery, among other crimes.

The commissioner thanked the good people of the state for their support and cooperation, pledging that the police would not relent in its efforts at ridding the state of all criminal activity.