Tata-Mohammed made this known during the passing out of the batch and presentation of certificates to 2,155 corps members at on Thursday in Kano.

She said that 15 corps members would also go on extension of service for committing various offences.

The coordinator said two corps members died during the service year, adding that both were on relocation but died after they had returned to their states of origin.

“The two corps members were relocated from where they were posted to after they fell ill, but eventually they died at their homes where they were receiving treatment,“ she said.

Tata-Mohammed said many corps members also gave birth during the service year.

She urged the outgoing corps members not to wait for white collar jobs but to make use of the skills they acquired during their orientation to establish themselves.

“I urged you to shun any act capable of denting your image and that of your parents because there is no short cut to success,“ she said.

She said out of the 2,155 corps members, 1,296 were males while 869 were females.

Anabelle Ogechukwu, from Anambra said her service year was interesting and her host accommodating, saying that life was very cheap for her in Kano State, while wishing to stay back.

Isah Habibu from Niger State said it had been a wonderful experience, adding that she sold clothing materials to help himself during the service year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passing out parade was low key due to the COVID-19 pandemic.