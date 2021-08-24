5 issues Nigeria must address to ensure every child can access a quality education

To ensure every child has access to quality education, Nigerian authorities need to deal with the top five issues. These issues are deep-rooted and drastically affecting the overall educational setup.

Following these issues, many students are unable to get a quality education. It simply reflects the low standards of education and its limited access as well. Let us review some essential issues that can lead towards a valid solution as well.

Curriculum

Educational transformation is only possible when you can make gradual improvements in the curriculum. What students are studying and how they are studying should be up to mark.

The educational issues in Nigeria are led by its curriculum. Until today, the Nigerian curriculum is based on the Universal Basic Education program. The program was introduced in 1981. It is a major reason that many Nigerian students are refrained from adopting numerous digital skills.

There is an immense need to improvise and update the curriculum. Adding technology and digital patterns of education to it will make it better. It will not only explore and expand the educational opportunities for kids but also make them market competitive at the same time. They can hit the market with an effective skill set and offer professional market better opportunities as well.

Government and officials need to come up with better and advanced strategies to make improvements in the curriculum. It is not only about changing the courses but providing all essential facilities as well. It helps in coming up with effective overall educational improvements.

Educational funding

For educational improvement, one of the essentials that you need to have is funding. There is no doubt that healthcare education is one of the most underfunded departments in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s educational budget was 7% of its national budget in 2018 that was reduced to 6.7% in 2020. According to UNESCO recommendations, it needs to be at least in the range of 15% to 26%.

It is evident to observe the private educational institutions in the Nigerian educational sector. These are ruling over the educational sector and charging too much for the services. Public schools exist but the quality of education is compromising over there.

By inducing more funds into the public schools, it is possible to lift the educational standard and get better returns. It will make quality education affordable for the Nigerians living below the line of poverty.

Professional teaching courses/training

With every passing day, the educational trends are changing over. There are frequent changes and requirements for improvement. However, Nigerian education institutions and teaching professionals are backdated until now.

There is a lack of professional training and advancements that is causing a backlog in the educational sector.

There is a need for innovation and improvement. With the help of teaching training and courses, it is possible to provide students with better teaching professionals. The latest courses let teachers know the latest studies and advance knowledge. It develops a process of exploration.

Teachers gather new information and pass it on efficiently to the students. It is just like a continuous learning process for the teaching professionals in their job.

Nigeria can potentially get rid of the issues and problems it is facing with the education sector by following training plans. It can help teachers to provide advanced knowledge and students can process it better from learning to practice.

Increasing corruption

An international image that people have about Nigeria is all corruption and poverty along with other issues. The core reason behind many problems in the state is corruption. Similar is the case with educational issues.

Increasing corruption by the public servants and authorities along with the private education sector is making the condition worse. It is destroying the foundation and roots of the educational structure.

Due to poor deployment of funds and lack of governance over the policies, there is a huge impact on educational facilities. Many kids are unable to access basic education rights due to corruption. By eliminating corruption from the departments, it is possible to let the educational sector grow well and better.

Lack of security

The Boko Haram insurgency is another challenge that hit Nigeria from the Northeast and North West. There are about 2.8 million kids out of school from these areas and unable to get a basic education. The lack of security and a war zone crisis is keeping these kids away from education. The states involved in insurgency have almost 802 schools that are closed and destroyed.

Some of the classrooms and schools are damaged but not destroyed. However, it is not possible to start the educational activities there due to security reasons. Until there is no peace, there will be no education in these areas.