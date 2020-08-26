Since it became a common gadget, the smartphone has revolutionized the way people consume media and the news. From the regimented pattern of news consumption by the traditional media to the often termed chaotic and by-the-second access that the internet and smartphone afford people, the way we consume news has changed.

As the smartphone has become the most used device to access news worldwide, it has exposed people to a stream of news in an unprecedented flow. This consumption habit also makes us susceptible to fake news and disinformation.

In this media literacy article, we look at five free applications you can use to fact check, in an instant, whatever you are getting from your smartphone.

1. Bot Sentinel

Social media has become an important news source for many smartphone users. As one of the main social media platforms around the world, lots of fake news start on Twitter.

This is where Bot Sentinel, a free app can be used. The platform has been developed to detect and track troll bots and Twitter accounts that are not trustworthy.

With the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Bot Sentinel studies Twitter accounts and classifies them as trustworthy or untrustworthy. This information is then stored in a database to track each account daily.

This app can be used to track the effects of bots in spreading propaganda on Twitter.

Business Insider used Bot Sentinel to do research on the use of bot trolls to spread anti-quarantine disinformation in April 2020.

For the report, Christopher Bouzy, the founder of Bot Sentinel, conducted a Twitter analysis for Business Insider and found bots and trolls are using hashtags like #ReOpenNC, #ReopenAmericaNow, #StopTheMadness, #ENDTHESHUTDOWN, and #OperationGridlock to spread disinformation.

2. Checkology

Checkology is an important news literacy project that teaches students how to verify the accuracy of news. It has a virtual classroom which is browser-based, where students are taught how to evaluate and interpret information and to determine what they can trust, share, and act on.

Checkology has done great work in enlightening students about fake news and have also partnered with the likes of Facebook.

It’s easy to use for students. All you have to do is register and then you will have access to virtual classrooms that would help you understand news.

3. Bad News

Bad News is a game that teaches people how to build a team of online trolls and spread conspiracy. This app, developed in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, teaches people the various tactics and methods used in spreading fake news.

In the developer’s own words, the best way to cultivate a sixth sense to recognise and expose disinformation is to create it yourself.

It’s fun and easy to use. As a newly registered user, you are made to play a game which takes you through the steps of being a fake news creator through a Twitter account, a blogspot, or a website.

4. Climate Feedback

As conversations around climate change and its effect on life continue, Climate Feedback is an important web-based content annotation tool with which scientists annotate news pieces and articles to provide additional content and point out inaccuracies.

It’s a platform that requires little from users. All you have to do is log on the website and see all the reviews of news pieces and articles.

With a look through the website, you would see fact checks on news pieces from the UK Sun and CNN.

5. Emergent.Info

This is a web-based tool that tracks rumours and conspiracies online to verify or debunk them. Users can go on the site and recommend rumours and reports, and such attempts will be reviewed by staff to determine if it’s fake or true.

When a report gets on the notice of staff, they do every research on it and publish their findings as feedback. If a story is still unverified, it remains like that on Emergent.info until there is a confirmed report to verify it.