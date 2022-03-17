RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 escape as kidnappers abduct 8 APC members in Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than eight people have been kidnapped between Araromi Opin and Obbo Ile in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara.

A relative of one of the victims, Mr Adekunle Oluwole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

He also said that five of the eight people involved escaped from the kidnappers.

According to him, the people were returning from the inauguration of Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) State Executive Committee from Ilorin.

He listed those involved as Mr Daniel Adewuyi, the Isapa Ward Chairman in Ekiti local government area of the state; the Eruku ward Chairman; Women Leader Eruku; Women Leader Obbo Ile, and Chairman Obbo Ile Ward as well as Women Leader Koro ward, and Women Leader Isapa ward, among others.

Oluwole added that the member representing Ekiti Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Mr Ganiyu Abolarin, and the Ekiti local government APC chairman, Mr Wale Awelewa, were at the hospital where some of the victims were rushed after they escaped on Wednesday.

He said some of those attacked by the kidnappers have been released from the hospital after receiving treatment and medical expenses settled by Abolarin.

He also confirmed that four Hilux vehicles fully loaded with members of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to the area to arrest the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, told NAN that he was yet to be briefed about the matter.

Okasanmi however promised to keep the public abreast of developments, which he has not done since afternoon.

