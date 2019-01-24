Scam artists are getting more sophisticated in their schemes. They target you online and through mobile devices. They come up with different ideas every time just to defraud you of your hard-earned money.

The best way to protect yourself from scam is knowing how to detect one when you see it. If you don't know to recognize them, don't worry, we've got to you covered.

Here are five ways you can recognize scam.

1. An upfront payment

If you're required to make an upfront payment before you get information about a product or make a part payment before you can be shown a sample of the product in any online business deal, you'll most likely lose the money. Don't send a dime!

This practice is common online and many people have fallen for it. You can see service offers like 'Let's show you the secret of making money' or an online book that promises to tell you 'one million ways to grow your business'. These sound good but once it becomes compulsory you make a part payment first, you've got to know that a scammer has come online.

2. Personal details request

If you receive an email or telephone from anyone asking for your personal details like PIN code and passwords, the last three digits at the back of your ATM card and all, be rest assured you’re dealing with a scammer. No legitimate company will ask for such details.

3. You’re being pressured to make quick decision

Scammers don’t want you to have time to think about their offer, they always push you to decide on the spot.

When you get messages like 'this is the only one left and you may not get it again', you need to wise up. If you also get a message about a product or service online telling you that you are lucky to see this now because it is the last they are offering the world, don't buy the message and the product.

4. If it sounds too good, it usually is

Online scammers' promises always sound good and tempting. You’ll need to be very careful and skeptical to ignore them. When you see adverts like ‘How to make a million Naira in one week/month’ you don’t need to question its legitimacy. It’s a scam.

5. If you can't figure out the person making the offer benefits

In every business transaction, someone will always be a seller and the other will be a buyer. But if in the business offering you are the only who will get all the benefits of the deal or how the supposed business partner is going to make his profit is not completely clear to you, you have to be wary.