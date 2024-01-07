5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger
The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing, the police said.
The police spokesman in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the boat mishap.
He told newsmen that police operatives were able to rescue 30 passengers from the accident scene.
“We were able to rescue more than 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the river and the capsized boat.
“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was travelling from Kogi and was conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident.
“The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing,’’ Ikenga said.
