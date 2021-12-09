5 dead as Bayelsa govt confirms cholera outbreak

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that at least 22 cases of cholera had so far been reported in the area.

“We have received a report of an outbreak of cholera in one of our communities, Ofoni to be precise, in Sagbama LGA.

“Samples have been taken and test confirmed that we have about 22 line listed cases already and we have lost five persons.

“It is an emergency situation that needs emergency response. The ministry has set up the rapid response team to move into Ofoni community.

“I spoke with the Country Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) for some support and we are hoping that in the next 24 hours we will be getting support from the WHO and the UNICEF,’’ the commissioner said.

He urged the people of the community to be mindful of the source of their water since cholera `is a water borne disease.