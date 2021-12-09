RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 dead as Bayelsa govt confirms cholera outbreak

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Bayelsa Government has confirmed the outbreak of cholera in Ofoni, a coastline settlement in Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

5 dead as Bayelsa confirms cholera outbreak.
5 dead as Bayelsa confirms cholera outbreak.

Dr Pabara Igwele, the Commissioner for Health, who confirmed this on Thursday in Yenagoa, said that five persons had so far died of the disease.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that at least 22 cases of cholera had so far been reported in the area.

“We have received a report of an outbreak of cholera in one of our communities, Ofoni to be precise, in Sagbama LGA.

“Samples have been taken and test confirmed that we have about 22 line listed cases already and we have lost five persons.

“It is an emergency situation that needs emergency response. The ministry has set up the rapid response team to move into Ofoni community.

“I spoke with the Country Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) for some support and we are hoping that in the next 24 hours we will be getting support from the WHO and the UNICEF,’’ the commissioner said.

He urged the people of the community to be mindful of the source of their water since cholera `is a water borne disease.

“For now, I know it is quite worrisome. Within the next 24 hours, we will be able to handle and curb the situation to prevent further spread of the bacteria,’’ Igwele said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bisi Akande is type of person I can go into jungle with, Buhari says

Bisi Akande is type of person I can go into jungle with, Buhari says

Finland's Prime Minister apologises for dancing at night club as COVID-19 spreads

Finland's Prime Minister apologises for dancing at night club as COVID-19 spreads

FG arraigns businesswoman over alleged N2bn investment fraud

FG arraigns businesswoman over alleged N2bn investment fraud

5 dead as Bayelsa govt confirms cholera outbreak

5 dead as Bayelsa govt confirms cholera outbreak

Soldiers rescue 20 police officers kidnapped by Boko Haram

Soldiers rescue 20 police officers kidnapped by Boko Haram

CJN swears in 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria

CJN swears in 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria

Nigeria training doctors for other countries to benefit – Former UI VC laments

Nigeria training doctors for other countries to benefit – Former UI VC laments

Nigerian Army honours 52 generals

Nigerian Army honours 52 generals

Buhari salutes Professor of Medicine, Umar Shehu at 91

Buhari salutes Professor of Medicine, Umar Shehu at 91

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]