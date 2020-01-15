Mr Osaro Onaiwu, the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum and his family members reportedly escaped death on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after five armed robbers stormed their residence in Abuja.

The robbers, four of whom wore masks were said to have gained access into Onaiwu’s compound at 1 am after shooting sporadically in the air.

Punch reports that the gunmen asked Onaiwu, his wife and children to lie face-down while they ransacked the house.

While narrating the incident to journalists in Abuja, the party chieftain said the robbers carted away cash and valuables estimated at over N100m.

He added that the robbers stole trinkets, two televisions sets, phones belonging to him, his wife and their children, among other valuables.

Expressing shock over the attack, Onaiwu said he was devastated, adding that his wife and their children were still traumatised over the incident.

Surprised that five armed men gained access into the estate around Games Village unchallenged, Onaiwu said it was sad that the security situation in the country had degenerated.

He said if a place believed to be secured could be raided by armed robbers, how would Abuja environs look like?