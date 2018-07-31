5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo

Pulse.ng logo
Mr Ladipo Ezekiel, the Unit Head, Oyo State Cash Transfer Office disclosed this on Tuesday in Oyo town.

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi

(thenationonlineng)

No fewer than 5,728  households are to benefit in the third phase of the Federal Government National Cash Transfer Programme in Oyo State.

Mr Ladipo Ezekiel, the Unit Head, Oyo State Cash Transfer Office disclosed this on Tuesday in Oyo town at a two-day training programme for local government cash transfer facilitators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training,  which had 127 facilitators in attendance,  was organised by the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), Abuja,  in collaboration with the cash transfer unit in the state.

Ezekiel, who said that the beneficiaries were selected without bias, favour, political affiliation or religion, added that the third phase would cover 19 local government areas while the remaining 14 councils would benefit subsequently.

“The scheme is a social investment programme of the Federal Government aimed at alleviating poverty and is targeted at the poor and vulnerable.

“Initially,  there were 14,447 benefiting from this scheme, but following an audit by the National Cash Transfer Office, it was discovered that majority of the beneficiaries were not the targeted audience.

“A lot of underage children were enlisted as beneficiaries,” he said.

According to Ezekiel, the beneficiaries will be paid N10,000 bi-monthly.

According to him, there is an ongoing audit of the other local government beneficiaries to ensure that each household adhere  strictly to the policy guidelines.

Mr Adam Alim, Manager, Information System Officer, NCTO, said that the retraining of the facilitators was carried out in order to prevent the irregularities noticed in the previous phases.

ALSO READ: Gov. Ajimobi orders release of acquired land to deaf persons

According to him,  the training would ensure that the highest standard of transparency and accountability are adhered to in choosing beneficiaries.

He urged the local government facilitators to ensure that adequate counselling be given to poor and vulnerable people through sensitisation, education and monitoring.

NAN reports that the local government areas in the third phase include Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East, Oyo West, Oluyole, Iddo, Akinyele, Ibadan South-West, Ibadan North-West and Ibarapa East.

Others include Ibarapa North, Ibarapa Central, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa. 

