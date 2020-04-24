The Lagos State government says 10 firms have been shortlisted for evaluation for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is set to become the longest bridge in Africa if completed at a proposed 38 kilometres.

The state's Ministry of Works and Infrastructure said in a statement that application requests were received from the 10 firms following the issuance of request for qualification to 32 shortlisted and eligible respondents, according to a report by The Punch.

The shortlisted firms are CECC Nigeria Limited; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited; IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.; and Ingenieros Consultores, S.A., through Makais Energy.

The others are Julius Berger Nigeria Plc; Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium; Mutual Commitment Company Limited; and Power Construction Corporation of China.

"The Lagos State Government will now proceed to evaluate the applications in line with the evaluation criteria set out in the request for qualification and thereafter announce the successful pre-qualified bidders, who shall be eligible for participation in the next stage of the selection/bidding process, being the request for proposals stage," the ministry said.

The construction of the bridge will be coming nearly 30 years after the Third Mainland Bridge was opened.

The bridge will become the fourth to connect Lagos Island to the mainland, and is expected to pass through Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns to Itamaga, in Ikorodu.