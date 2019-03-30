The Rector of the institution, Dr Sanusi Jimah, announced the award of the certificates at the 25th Convocation ceremony for 2016/2017, 2017/2018 Academic sessions on Saturday in Auchi, Edo.

Jimah said while 241 of the graduates of the 2016/2017 session had distinction, 245 graduates who completed their programme during the 2017/2018 session similarly bagged distinction.

He said that 382 of those with distinctions graduated with Higher National Diploma while the remaining 104 have their distinction in Ordinary National Diploma (OND)

Speaking about the institution, the rector said Auchi Polytechnic had continued to excel in academics and had become a pathfinder for other institutions in the attainment of cutting edge technology-driven education in Nigeria, hence, its recent ranking by the `Webometrics’ as the best polytechnic in Nigeria.

The rector noted that the management would continue to provide the enabling environment for academic pursuits as well as encourage research among academic staff.

He said: “Because our students deserve the best in instructions, the polytechnic has continued to enhance its staff development policy.

“Through the TETFund interventions, the Polytechnic in the past two years has sponsored staff to acquire higher degrees within and outside the country.’’

The Federal Polytechnic, Auchi is one of the first four Polytechnics established in Nigeria. It was founded in 1963 in Edo state.