4.8 billion people watched Hilda Baci break Guinness World Record – Report

Ima Elijah

Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda's Baci, has made headlines worldwide with her recent remarkable feat in the culinary world.

Hilda Baci [Guardian]
Hilda Baci [Guardian]

The report, which conducted a comprehensive media performance audit on Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon, showcased the magnitude of her achievement, crowning her as the world's longest cook. The audit delved into various aspects, including sponsorships, sentiment, reach, and media share by countries.

How people watched: The findings of the survey shed light on the crucial role played by digital media, which accounted for an impressive 87% of the overall traction. Traditional media, on the other hand, garnered a mere 13% of the attention.

Notably, the report highlighted the substantial presence of social media mentions related to Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon, further amplifying its global reach.

Where people watched from: The event gained tremendous media coverage from different countries, with Nigeria taking the lead at 67%, followed by the United States at 15%. The United Kingdom, Ghana, and Canada secured 4%, 3%, and 1% of the media coverage, respectively. Other countries displayed varying levels of interest and coverage.

How the media reported: The report also provided insights into the sentiment surrounding the cook-off, revealing that 85% of the media coverage carried a positive sentiment.

This positive reception serves as a potential asset for Hilda Baci in building brand loyalty and enhancing audience engagement. The remaining 15% represented the negative sentiment, which indicates that any concerns or issues raised during the event were promptly and effectively addressed.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

