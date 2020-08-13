The total of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria nears 48,000 as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 453 new cases on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The NCDC in its daily updates said the new cases were confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the agency, 113 of the new cases were detected in Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria. This brings the total of confirmed cases in the state to 16,187.

The second-highest number of the new cases was recorded in Abuja with 72 cases, followed by Plateau State with 59 new infections.

In Enugu, 55 more cases were detected, 38 in Kaduna, 32 in Ondo, 26 in Osun, 20 in Ebonyi, nine in Ogun, eight in Delta, seven in Borno and six in Akwa Ibom.

While five cases were recorded in Oyo state, one case each was confirmed in Bauchi, Kano and Ekiti state.

The total number of discharged cases nears to 34,000, as coronavirus-related deaths in the country rise to 956.