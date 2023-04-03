The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
447 suspected cholera cases reported in 6 states – NCDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

However, that 12 states have reported suspected cholera cases since the beginning of 2023.

The NCDC, via its official website on Monday, said, however, that 12 states have reported suspected cholera cases since the beginning of 2023 – Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara.

The agency said that as of March 5, a total of 922 suspected cases, including 32 deaths (CFR 3.5%), were reported from the 12 States in 2023, including Cross River (16), Ebonyi (six), Abia (six), Niger (two), Zamfara (one) and Bayelsa (one).

The NCDC’s epidemiological report showed that of all the cases recorded since the beginning of 2023, Cross River state accounted for 70 per cent of the cumulative cases across the country, with its 647 cases.

It said that Cross River’s 16 deaths, accounted for 50 per cent of all cholera deaths in the country.

The NCDC said: “National multi-sectoral Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to monitor response across states.

It said that of the suspected cases since the beginning of 2023, the age group above 45 years is the most affected for males and females.

The NCDC said that of all suspected cases, 54 per cent were males and 46 per cent were females.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Health Organization (WHO), defined cholera as an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholera bacteria.

The WHO said that people can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

It said that about one in 10 people with cholera will experience severe symptoms, which, in the early stages, include, profuse watery diarrhoea, sometimes described as “rice-water stools”, vomiting, thirst, leg cramps and restlessness or irritability.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

