According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), the total of discharged cases in the country has also increased to 40,726 after 445 patients were discharged from treatment centres.

In its daily updates on the management of the disease in Nigeria, the NCDC said the new cases were detected in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bulk of the new cases were confirmed in Plateau state with 85 cases, followed by Enugu and Oyo with 46 and 31 new cases respectively.

For the first time, Lagos, the epicentre of the disease confirmed a very low number of cases, recording 21 more cases to have a total of 18,056 confirmed cases.

In Rivers, 20 new cases were detected, 15 in Abuja, 13 in Kaduna, 12 in Bauchi, 11 each in Delta and Ekiti state.

Other states where new cases were recorded on Thursday include Akwa Ibom-7 Ebonyi-6 Kwara-5 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Gombe-3 Niger-2.

However, the total of coronavirus death in the country now stands at 1,011 after one more death was recorded on Thursday.