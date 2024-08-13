ADVERTISEMENT
44 surrender as troops neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops also recovered bombs, arms, ammunition, and rustled cattle as well as apprehended some criminal suspects.

Some of the suspected terrorists who surrendered to the Nigerian Army and their families. [NAN]

The Nigerian army made this known in a post on its official X handle on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

It said the troops also recovered bombs, arms, ammunition, and rustled cattle as well as apprehended some criminal suspects during the operations.

According to the post, troops had on Monday conducted a raid operation on an Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ enclave in the Bama Local Government Area(LGA) of Borno.

“In the operation, troops neutralised five terrorists and recovered two Rocket Propel Gun (RPG) bombs, two dane guns and one RPG bomb charger.

“Also recovered were: One AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 23 rounds of 7.62 x 54 mm ammunition, six motorcycles, and assorted medications.

“Meanwhile, following sustained offensive operations against terrorist groups in the North-East Theatre, 44 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops at Bama, Dikwa and Gwoza LGAs of the state,” it said.

The post also revealed that the troops apprehended a notorious cattle rustler, Malam Maawuya Shuaibu, at Mararaban Kantom in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau.

It said the suspect had been on the watch list of the security agencies in connection with criminal activities in the general area of Barikin Ladi, Riyom, and Mangu LGA of the state.

Army said the suspect was nabbed when the vigilant troops responded to credible intelligence on the suspect’s illicit activities and recovered 32 rustled cows from him.

In Bayelsa, it said the troops conducted raid operations into suspected criminal hideouts in Korokorosie Community of Southern Ijaw LGA and apprehended one Donald Emason.

According to the post, troops recovered one revolver pistol, and two locally fabricated guns concealed by the suspect.

In Oyo State, the post revealed that troops deployed to Akinyele LGA apprehended a suspected gun runner, Mohammed Bello (33).

According to the post, the suspect, who was picked up from his hideout, confessed to being one of the couriers supplying arms and ammunition to Bello Chikidawoje’s kidnap syndicate operating in the general area.

“These successful operations demonstrate the Nigerian army’s commitment to combating terrorism, criminality, and other security challenges across the country,” it added.

