RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government appealed to residents of Eket and its environs to continue to abide by the protocols to prevent the virus.

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official.
44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official.

Dr Dominic Ukpong, the Special Adviser on Heath Matters to Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, said 44 people had so far died of COVID-19 in the state.

Recommended articles

Ukpong made the disclosure at the maiden Eket Christmas Festival on Friday.

“It is official that 44 people died in Akwa Ibom since COVID-19 started on April 1, 2020.

“We should not allow people to deceive us, COVID-19 is real.

“In our state, the area which has the highest COVID-19 number was Uyo Local Government Area (LGA), followed by Eket LGA and Ikot Ekpene LGA,’’ he said.

Ukpong added, “Just about three days ago, we have about five cases of COVID-19 again but we have not been able to confirm whether it is Omicron or not.’’

The special adviser appealed to residents of Eket and its environs to continue to abide by the protocols to prevent the virus.

Also speaking, Mr Frank Archibong, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, appealed to the people to maintain the peace during and after the carnival.

“Let’s us try as much as possible to maintain peace, let us not give the event bad colouration,’’ Archibong said.

Mr Akaniyene Tommy, the Chairman, Eket LGA, said the festival had been endorsed by reputable bodies, including the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria and Nigeria Tourism Development Cooperation.

Tommy assured the people of safety during the festival as adequate security measure had been put in place to achieve that.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)