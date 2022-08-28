RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

43-year-old Gombe monarch dies 1-year after ascending the throne

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Emir died shortly after retiring to his bed on Saturday night.

How it happened: Sources at the Funakaye Emirate Council told Daily Trust that the Emir died shortly after retiring to bed on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The paper reported that the deceased had his last public function on the same day when he attended the flag-off of the distribution of food items to vulnerable groups by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, in Gombe.

The day before: A day prior, he had attended the opening ceremony of the newly constructed Kaltungo Central Mosque in Kaltungo LGA of the state.

The Emir was also at the commissioning of the Phase I of the newly reconstructed Gombe-Yola Road in Kumo town of Akko Local Government Area of the state.

The last meeting: Meanwhile, the deceased reportedly held a meeting with officials of Funakaye branch of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) at the palace until Maghrib (The fourth prayer of the day for Muslims) prayer, which he observed in congregation at the palace Mosque.

A palace source told Daily Trust that, “He later retired to his bed, but around 12am the sad news was relayed to us about the deceased of the emir.”

Is this a Deja vu: The late, Emir Mu’azu Kwairanga Mu’azu, ascended the throne as the third Emir of Funakaye on June 2, 2021, 13 days after the demise of his elder brother, late Abubakar Muhammad Kwairanga.

It was gathered that his elder brother had also died in a similar circumstances on May 20, 2021.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
