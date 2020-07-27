The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has risen to 40,532 cases following the announcement of 555 more infections on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria recorded the highest number of the new cases with 156 infections followed by Kano and Ogun with 65 and 57 cases respectively.

Plateau recorded 54 more cases, 53 in Oyo, 43 in Benue, 30 in Abuja, 18 in Ondo, 16 in Kaduna, 13 each in Akwa Ibom and Gombe and 13 in Rivers state.

Other states where new cases were recorded are; Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 and Bayelsa-1.

The NCDC’s update on Sunday showed that two coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, while 426 patients recovered from the disease.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Nigeria now stands at 858, while the total of discharged cases rose to 17,374, following the release of 426 patients from treatment centres.