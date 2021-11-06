42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

The governor while giving an update on the search and rescue operation at the scene on Saturday, November 6, 2021, said additional six people were evacuated alive from the collapsed structure and are currently being treated at the Police Hospital in Falomo, Ikoyi.

Sanwo-Olu said a total of 15 people have now been rescued alive, while 42 bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

“There are additional six people that we’ve also been able to identify and who were on site when the building collapsed. They were taken to the Police Hospital in Falomo for treatment and some of them have been discharged. We have taken the full records of survivors in the incident. And this gives a total of 15 people rescued alive. We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered,” he said.

The governor gave the names of the survivors as: Glory Samsom, Ndajor Ahmed, Yunusa Abubaka, Ajiboye Habib, Jeremiah Samson, and one man identified as Emem.

He said survivors in hospitals have been given financial support to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding after the incident.

He added that his administration has earmarked “a sum of money that has been reserved by the State Government for succour and to give for befitting burial for those who died in the incident”.