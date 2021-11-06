RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Authors:

bayo wahab

Sanwo-Olu says survivors in hospitals have been given financial support to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding after the incident.

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)
42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)

As rescue operation continues at the site of the collapsed Ikoyi building, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the names of more survivors.

Recommended articles

The governor while giving an update on the search and rescue operation at the scene on Saturday, November 6, 2021, said additional six people were evacuated alive from the collapsed structure and are currently being treated at the Police Hospital in Falomo, Ikoyi.

Sanwo-Olu said a total of 15 people have now been rescued alive, while 42 bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

“There are additional six people that we’ve also been able to identify and who were on site when the building collapsed. They were taken to the Police Hospital in Falomo for treatment and some of them have been discharged. We have taken the full records of survivors in the incident. And this gives a total of 15 people rescued alive. We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered,” he said.

The governor gave the names of the survivors as: Glory Samsom, Ndajor Ahmed, Yunusa Abubaka, Ajiboye Habib, Jeremiah Samson, and one man identified as Emem.

He said survivors in hospitals have been given financial support to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding after the incident.

He added that his administration has earmarked “a sum of money that has been reserved by the State Government for succour and to give for befitting burial for those who died in the incident”.

The governor also said identification of bodies by relatives had commenced, adding that DNA examination was being undertaken on some of the bodies difficult to be identified by their families.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Tinubu visits collapsed Ikoyi building site

Tinubu visits collapsed Ikoyi building site

INEC extends voting in Anambra governorship election to Sunday

INEC extends voting in Anambra governorship election to Sunday

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Anambra Election: APGA candidate Soludo 'shocked' by INEC’s technology breakdown

Anambra Election: APGA candidate Soludo 'shocked' by INEC’s technology breakdown

Anambra Deputy Governor describes ongoing election as the smoothest he’s ever seen

Anambra Deputy Governor describes ongoing election as the smoothest he’s ever seen

Anambra Election: APC candidate, Andy Uba commends electoral process

Anambra Election: APC candidate, Andy Uba commends electoral process

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]