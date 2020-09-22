Three months after indictments were made public by the United States, Felix Osilama Okpoh, an alleged fraudster, has turned himself in to Nigerian authorities.

The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had in June 2020 sanctioned six Nigerians for alleged involvement in online scams worth over N2.1 billion ($6 million).

While announcing the unsealing of indictments, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Nebraska, listed the suspects as Okpoh, Richard Uzuh, Micheal Olorunyomi, Alex Ogunshakin, Nnamdi Benson, and Abiola Kayode.

The accused individuals allegedly targeted U.S. businesses and individuals through deceptive global threats known as business email compromise (BEC), and romance fraud.

31-year-old Okpoh was indicted for engaging in money laundering, and providing hundreds of U.S. bank accounts that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from victims.

The accused six [Treasury Department]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Tuesday, September 22 that Okpoh was taken into custody after he made himself available.

The bank accounts he allegedly provided to his conspirators were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers totaling over $1 million, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The U.S. Attorney's office said in June the indictments charged Okpoh and his conspirators with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000; and identity theft, and access device fraud, each punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000.