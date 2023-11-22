4068 inmates freed as Nigeria seeks partnership with UN on overcrowded prisons

The minister confirmed the release of 4,068 inmates on Saturday, November 18, 2023, following the federal government's payment of ₦585 million in fines to secure their freedom from correctional facilities across the country.

During a presentation at the International Donor Round Table on Correctional Service Reform organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo stated the need for collaboration among the government, civil society groups, and the international community to decongest the facilities.

"With over 80,000 inmates, we were able to decongest by only 5% with the ₦585 million fines we cleared. This is the era of Renewed Hope," the minister stated. "We need to partner with you to see how we can leverage your technical expertise."

Addressing the issue of power abuse by correctional officers, Tunji-Ojo declared a crackdown on any officer caught engaging in such misconduct.

"Any controller caught taking money from a big man to lock up a poor man without a detention warrant will be expelled from the service. We are here to be the voice of the voiceless and the strength of the weakest."

In response, Matthias Schmale, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator, commended the minister for his proactive approach since assuming office.

"I want to commend you for the good job you are doing. I am aware of the great things you have done," Schmale expressed.