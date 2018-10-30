Pulse.ng logo
400 Shiite members arrested after Tuesday’s clash

  • Published:
(TVC)

About 400 Shiite members were arrested by the police after a clash between the force and the sect.

On Tuesday, October 30, 2018 eyewitness reports stated that a clash ensued between the sect members and the police force around Wuse zone 2 in Abuja.

According to TVC, petrol bombs and illicit drugs were found on the arrested Shiite members.

 

Shiites react

According to New York Times, the spokesman of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiite Muslims), Ibrahim Musa said they were attacked while they were holding a procession.

The group also claimed that security agencies have killed 27 of its members since Saturday's clash.

Timeline of the recent clashes

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, the Nigerian Army clashed with Shiite members, killing three around Zuba area in Abuja.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General James Myam, said members of the sect mounted a road block and tried to attack a convoy carrying ammunitions.

The Muslim group however debunked Myam’s claim, saying that they were holding a peaceful procession and unarmed.

The Shiite sect members have been holding protests calling for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who was arrested in 2015.

Another clash which occurred on Monday, October 29, 2018, reportedly left 10 people dead.

The Army, in a statement issued on its Facebook page, accused the sect again of attacking soldiers and policemen on duty at Kugbo/Karu check point in Abuja.

It also said that only 3 people were killed and some of its men sustained injuries.

Members of the Shiite sect have said that they will not leave Abuja without their leader, despite the killing of their members.

